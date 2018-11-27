Titans' Derrick Henry: Coughs it up late
Henry rushed eight times for 30 yards in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans. He also caught two of his three targets for 20 yards, but lost a fumble following a reception.
Henry was stripped on Tennessee's final offensive play of the game, ending a poor night for the team's tailbacks. Starter Dion Lewis managed just eight yards on his seven carries, leaving wideout Corey Davis as the Titans' leading rusher with one carry for 39 yards. While Lewis' recent ineffectiveness on the ground would theoretically stand to benefit Henry, the fact he's topped 40 yards just twice in the last six games evidences a more prolonged lack of production, which hardly includes passing game involvement. Heading into Week 13 versus the Jets, Henry's value mostly remains in his potential goal-line usage.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Tallies 46 rushing yards•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Four touchdowns in last three games•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores in second straight game•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds end zone•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Totals eight touches•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Still can't find end zone•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...