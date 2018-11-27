Titans' Derrick Henry: Coughs it up late

Henry rushed eight times for 30 yards in Monday night's 34-17 loss to the Texans. He also caught two of his three targets for 20 yards, but lost a fumble following a reception.

Henry was stripped on Tennessee's final offensive play of the game, ending a poor night for the team's tailbacks. Starter Dion Lewis managed just eight yards on his seven carries, leaving wideout Corey Davis as the Titans' leading rusher with one carry for 39 yards. While Lewis' recent ineffectiveness on the ground would theoretically stand to benefit Henry, the fact he's topped 40 yards just twice in the last six games evidences a more prolonged lack of production, which hardly includes passing game involvement. Heading into Week 13 versus the Jets, Henry's value mostly remains in his potential goal-line usage.