The Titans anticipate Henry (foot) will ready to return from injured reserve as early as the team's Week 18 matchup with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Henry has been sidelined since undergoing surgery Nov. 1 to address a broken fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot after he picked up the injury a day earlier in the Titans' Week 8 win over the Colts. Initial estimates followed surgery placed Henry's recovery time at 6-to-10 weeks, and though Rapoport reports that rehab has gone well over the past month and a half, the reigning NFL rushing champion still looks to be trending toward the longer end of that timeline. Tennessee has gone 2-2 in the absence of their top back to stay atop the AFC South with an 8-4 record, and the expectation is that Henry will be feeling fresh and ready to go ahead of a potential playoff run. In the meantime, the Titans are expected to rely on a committee of D'Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard out of the backfield for at least their next four games.