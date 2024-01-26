New Titans coach Brian Callahan suggested Friday that he'd like to work with Henry, who is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this offseason, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. "A player like [Henry' fits into any offense," Callahan said. "If he's open to a return, that fits for us. I'm never going to reject good players. "

The hiring of a head coach that previously served as offensive coordinator for the pass-first Bengals has been taken by some as a(nother) sign Henry is likely to leave Tennessee. Callahan does have a point, however, in part because Henry is probably a better receiver and blocker than he gets credit for. The two other big factors here are: A) money, and B) the possibility Henry wants to play for a team with better Super Bowl odds in 2024. He turned 30 at the beginning of January, three days before running for 153 yards and a touchdown in a 28-20 win over Jacksonville. It was Henry's fourth 100-yard game of the season, boosting his per-carry average to 4.2 yards and allowing him to finish second in the league in rushing yardage (1,167).