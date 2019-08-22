Titans' Derrick Henry: Could make preseason appearance

Henry (calf) looked good at Thursday's practice, giving him a shot to play in a preseason game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans are in rush to make a decision, still wanting to see how Henry responds the next couple days. The 25-year-old running back returned to practice earlier this week for the first time since suffering a calf strain at the beginning of training camp. Henry appears on track for Week 1, regardless of his preseason involvement.

