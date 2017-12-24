Titans' Derrick Henry: Could serve as lead back for finale
Henry rushed eight times for 25 yards and added a six-yard catch on his lone target in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.
Henry played second fiddle to DeMarco Murray, who scored on a six-yard run in the third quarter. Murray had to be helped to the sideline after suffering a knee injury late in the fourth quarter and didn't return, so it's possible Henry will serve as the lead back in next week's must-win home clash with a Jaguars defense that's been sensational against the pass and middling defending the run.
