Titans' Derrick Henry: Dealing with strained calf muscle

Henry has a strained calf muscle that could sideline him approximately two weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, Henry's injury is not thought to be serious, with the team simply playing it safe with the bruising back. In Henry's absence, added backfield reps in practice will be available for Jeremy McNichols, Alex Barnes and Dalyn Dawkins.

