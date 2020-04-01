Titans' Derrick Henry: Discussing contract extension
General manager John Robinson said he wants to sign Henry to a long-term contract, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
The two sides have three and a half months remaining before the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions. Henry has made it clear he wants to stay in Tennessee, where his late-season 2018 breakout carried over to a massive campaign in 2019. Big contracts for running backs have mostly turned out disastrous in recent seasons, but Henry has the advantage of starting his pro career with lighter workloads in offenses that featured DeMarco Murray in the backfield.
