Titans' Derrick Henry: Ditches walking boot
Henry (strained calf) is no longer sporting a walking boot, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
This encouraging nugget arrives just one day after Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed that Henry's calf injury had left the running back in a walking boot and could sideline him for about two weeks. Still, Henry's injury isn't considered serious and the consensus is that the Titans are simply being cautious with a player who is being counted on for big things this year after a very strong finish to his 2018 campaign.
