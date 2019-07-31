Titans' Derrick Henry: Ditches walking boot

Henry (strained calf) is no longer sporting a walking boot, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.

This encouraging nugget arrives just one day after Adam Schefter of ESPN relayed that Henry's calf injury had left the running back in a walking boot and could sideline him for about two weeks. Still, Henry's injury isn't considered serious and the consensus is that the Titans are simply being cautious with a player who is being counted on for big things this year after a very strong finish to his 2018 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories