Henry (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The Titans held a walk-through Monday, but Henry's appearance on the team's first injury report of the week due to a listed hip issue nonetheless makes the running back's status worth monitoring as Thursday night's game against the Cowboys approaches. In this past Saturday's 19-14 loss to the Texans, Henry logged a 74 percent snap share en route to carrying 23 times for 126 yards and a touchdown, while top backup Hassan Haskins was out there for 15 snaps, catching both of his targets for 17 yards and recording zero rushing attempts.