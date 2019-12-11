Play

Titans' Derrick Henry: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Henry (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry also didn't practice last Wednesday, but then logged a limited session Thursday before practicing fully Friday and heading into Week 14 action minus an injury designation. There's a pretty solid chance that he'll follow that pattern in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans, with the running back having previously noted that he plans to continue to play through the hamstring issue that he's been managing of late.

