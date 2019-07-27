Titans' Derrick Henry: Dons walking boot
Henry (foot) did not practice Saturday and is wearing a walking boot, Terry McCormick of titansinsider.com reports.
Henry departed Friday's practice early due to an apparent foot issue and was called "day-to-day" by coach Mike Vrabel, but the exact nature of his injury undisclosed. It seems probable that Henry will remain sidelined during Sunday's practice, the first padded session of Tennessee's training camp. While there's no reason to consider Henry's injury as anything more than minor at this point, the situation will be worth monitoring closely. Across 16 games last season, Henry recorded 215 rushing attempts for 1,059 yards (4.9 YPC) and 12 touchdowns, and figures to be a featured weapon in the Titans' offense in 2019.
