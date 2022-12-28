Henry (hip) is listed as doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Cowboys, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Given that Henry is listed as doubtful, look for Hassan Haskins and Julius Chestnut to see added backfield snaps versus Dallas, while Jonathan Ward is a candidate to be elevated from the team's practice squad. With Henry unlikely to play Thursday, the Titans' top back will presumably turn his focus to preparing for the team's key divisional showdown with the Jaguars in Week 18.