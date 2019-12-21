Titans' Derrick Henry: Downgraded to questionable

Henry was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints with a hamstring injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

This certainly isn't great news, made worse by the fact Dayln Dawkins was called up from the practice squad to act as a depth running back. Considering Henry, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue all week, initially didn't have an injury designation following Friday's practice, it's clear the powerful back has suffered some sort of setback, although the team did opt to rule him as questionable as opposed to something more serious. Still, fantasy owners will want to monitor his status heading into Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff against the Saints.