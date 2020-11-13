Henry rushed 19 times for 103 yards and brought in one of two targets for six yards in the Titans' 34-17 loss to the Colts on Thursday night.

Henry's numbers were about the only bright spot for the Titans on a forgettable night overall, with the star running back posting his fifth 100-yard effort of the campaign. Henry appeared to have his shoulder lightly examined on the sideline at one point in the second half, but any time he missed appeared to simply be due to rest purposes. The Pro Bowl running back has now averaged over 5.0 yards per carry against the Colts' normally stingy defense that last three times he's faced Indianapolis dating back to last season, and he'll look for similar success against a Ravens team he trampled for 195 yards in January's AFC Divisional Round Game when the Titans take on the Ravens in a Week 11 showdown on Sunday, Nov. 22.