Titans' Derrick Henry: Erupts in win over Jaguars

Henry carried the ball 19 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars. He also added one catch for 16 yards.

Henry delivered a trademark 74-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, shrugging off tackles and out-racing defenders down the field. After the Jaguars fumbled the ensuing kickoff, he found the end zone for a second time -- this time dragging defenders to the goal line for a 12-yard score. Henry continues to demolish opponents, as Sunday marked his second consecutive two-touchdown game with more than 150 yards on the ground. He'll draw a matchup against the Colts in Week 13.