Titans' Derrick Henry: Eviscerates Cleveland in Week 1
Henry rushed 19 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for 75 yards and another touchdown in Sunday's 43-13 win over the Browns.
Henry powered in a one-yard touchdown for a 10-6 lead in the second quarter, then exploded down the sideline for a 75-yard receiving score in the third to restore a two-possession lead on the first play after Cleveland had pulled within two points. Tennessee was able to play from ahead for most of this game, feeding the power back plenty of rushing attempts. While future game scripts could lead to less volume for Henry should the Titans fall behind, he's a tremendous option near the goal line and by far the most dangerous offensive player on his team.
