Henry rushed the ball 17 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Jaguars. He added three receptions on five targets for 34 yards.

Henry looked to be taking over the game early, as he managed 82 rushing yards and a touchdown through the Titans' first three drives. Needless to say, he slowed considerably from there and also had a key fumble late in the second quarter that arguably changed the trajectory of the game. Despite that crucial mistake, Henry managed his first 100-yard rushing performance since Week 9 and his first rushing score since Week 11.