Henry exited Sunday's game against the Colts with a possible concussion, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Before exiting the contest to be evaluated for a concussion, Henry carried 21 times for 102 yards and two TDs and caught one of his two targets for 18 yards. In Henry's absence, Tyjae Spears is next up for the Titans' backfield work. Next up for Tennessee is Monday night contest against the Dolphins on Dec. 11.