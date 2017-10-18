Titans' Derrick Henry: Expected to stay involved

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said he's been happy with the workload split between Henry and DeMarco Murray, Jim Wyatt of TitansOnline.com reports. "That's probably been the case of late, when we go into a four-minute," Mularkey said of Henry. "He's probably a little fresher from not taking a lot of snaps. But I really like how it has played out with percentages and how these guys (get along)."

Henry played more snaps (40) than Murray (38) for the first time all season in Monday's 36-22 win over the Colts, also holding a 19-12 advantage in carries and 20-16 edge in touches. It was a significant change from Week 7, when Henry took just four carries on 11 snaps as the Titans played from behind in a 16-10 loss to the Dolphins. Murray's role on passing downs ensures he'll stay involved regardless of game context, while Henry's role as the "four-minute" back should lead to significant volume when the Titans nurse a second-half lead. Both backs figure to have key roles Sunday in Cleveland, facing a Browns defense that's allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt and just 3.0 yards per carry. Murray figures to get more playing time early in the game, but Henry could be busy in the second half if the Titans storm out to a lead.