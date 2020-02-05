Titans' Derrick Henry: Eyeing Zeke contract
Henry said Ezekiel Elliott's six-year, $90 million contract is "the floor" for what he'll be seeking this offseason, Rich Eisen of FOX Sports Radio reports.
To be fair, Eisen asked a leading question and Henry merely agreed. There are a slew of teams with enough cap space to hand the 26-year-old a contract similar to Elliott's, but recent history mostly shows buyer's remorse with long-term deals for running backs. Henry does have one major advantage over Todd Gurley, Devonta Freeman and other positional counterparts, having averaged just 180 touches over his first three seasons before ballooning to 409 (including playoffs) in the final season of his rookie contract. Henry made it clear his preference is to stay with the Titans, though he presumably won't be thrilled if that happens via the franchise tag.
