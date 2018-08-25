Titans' Derrick Henry: Fails to impress
Henry rushed five times for 12 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Steelers.
The entire Titans first-team offense was unable to get much of anything going before being pulled in the second quarter. While Henry was no exception, the bigger worry for him has to be the fact that fellow tailback Dion Lewis finished the day with more touches and total yardage. This committee approach to the backfield may very well prove to be a wise move for Tennessee's long-term outlook in real life, but it also has the potential to create many headaches for fantasy owners all year long.
