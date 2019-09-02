Titans' Derrick Henry: Feeling good before opener
Henry (calf) has been practicing for the past two weeks, NFL Network's Will Selva reports. "I'm feeling well," Henry said Monday. "Sad I missed camp. I've been practicing these past two weeks."
Henry strained his calf on the first day of training camp, July 26, and was held out of practice until Aug. 19. Despite missing the entire preseason, it sounds like he'll be ready for full participation Wednesday when the Titans release their initial injury report for Sunday's season opener in Cleveland. The Browns gave up the 12th most fantasy points and seventh most rushing yards to running backs last year, but they should present a tougher matchup after adding DT Sheldon Richardson and DE Olivier Vernon in the offseason.
