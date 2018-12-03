Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds end zone

Henry rushed the ball 10 times for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-22 win over the Jets. He also added two receptions for five yards.

Henry led the team in carries with 10, and matched Dion Lewis with his two receptions. While Henry isn't seeing enough volume to muster consistent fantasy value, he has been able to find the end zone of late, scoring four times in his last five games. That coincides with the resurgence of Marcus Mariota, which has had a positive effect on the entire offense. While Henry was entirely unusable early in the season, his recent involvement near the goal-line pushes him into flex conversation in deeper formats.