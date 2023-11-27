Henry rushed the ball 18 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Panthers. He added one reception for zero yards.

It wasn't quite a vintage performance from Henry, but he nonetheless powered the Titans' offense. He tallied long gains of 18 and 15 yards and also found the end zone from one and 10 yards away. It was a needed bounceback effort for Henry, as he entered Sunday's contest with only 238 rushing yards across his last four games combined. It was also his first multi-touchdown performance of the season, bringing his total to six on the campaign.