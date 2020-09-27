Henry carried the ball 26 times for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 3 win over the Vikings. He also added two receptions for 11 yards.

Henry topped 100 yards for the second time in his first three games. However, he managed to find the end zone for the first time, punching in a pair of one-yard scores to play a major role in the Titans' narrow victory. While it's no surprise Henry has dominated rushing work out of the team's backfield, he also has five receptions early on this season and has recorded multiple receptions on two occasions. Though that doesn't place him among the elite pass-catching running backs in the league, he recorded multiple receptions in only four games during the entire 2019 campaign.