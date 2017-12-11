Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds end zone versus Cardinals

Henry carried eight times for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Henry managed just 2.5 yards per carry against a tough Cardinals front, but he salvaged some fantasy utility with a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. DeMarco Murray had a bit more success on 13 touches in this one, but he fell short of 43 rushing yards for the fifth time in six games since the team's bye week. A larger share of the workload is seemingly there for the taking for Henry, but he'll need to produce better returns next week against the 49ers to stake his claim.