Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds end zone versus Cardinals

Henry carried eight times for 20 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Cardinals.

Henry managed just 2.5 yards per carry against a tough Cardinals front, but he salvaged some fantasy utility with a six-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. DeMarco Murray had a bit more success on 13 touches in this one, but he fell short of 43 rushing yards for the fifth time in six games since the team's bye week. A larger share of the workload is seemingly there for the taking for Henry, but he'll need to produce better returns next week against the 49ers to stake his claim.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop