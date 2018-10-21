Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds end zone

Henry rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Chargers. He also added two receptions for 32 yards.

Henry struggled to run efficiently yet again -- he averaged only 2.8 yards per carry -- but did manage to find the end zone for the first time this season. He also offered a slight boost in the passing game, as he caught multiple passes for just the second time in seven games. While volume between the two backs remains similar, Dion Lewis out-gained Henry by 90 yards on Sunday. Overall, the touchdown helped Henry's bottom line, yet he remains one of the biggest busts this season and is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Given his inefficiency, he could also be in danger of losing volume to Lewis.