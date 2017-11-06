Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds pay dirt in Week 9 win

Henry rushed eight times for a team-leading 26 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.

Henry got one more carry and the same number of catches as DeMarco Murray (shoulder), who left briefly in the second quarter due to a knee injury. The second-year running back's touchdown was a second-quarter one-yarder that occurred with Murray watching from the sideline. This backfield is starting to trend toward more of an even split, with Henry likely to get a solid share of goal-line work given his power running style. Tennessee's offensive line play has regressed after a league-best performance last season, but the holes should still be there to make both running backs fantasy-relevant when healthy.