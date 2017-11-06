Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds pay dirt in Week 9 win
Henry rushed eight times for a team-leading 26 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Baltimore.
Henry got one more carry and the same number of catches as DeMarco Murray (shoulder), who left briefly in the second quarter due to a knee injury. The second-year running back's touchdown was a second-quarter one-yarder that occurred with Murray watching from the sideline. This backfield is starting to trend toward more of an even split, with Henry likely to get a solid share of goal-line work given his power running style. Tennessee's offensive line play has regressed after a league-best performance last season, but the holes should still be there to make both running backs fantasy-relevant when healthy.
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Add Booker, Woods
Week 9's major surprises happened before kickoff, not after. The waiver wire won't be ripe...
-
Injury report update: Fournette inactive
FInd out the latest injury news before Sunday's games.
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 Start and Sit: Leader of Pack
A week packed with news and trades leads into a Week 9 with six more byes. But fear not, Jamey...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says he's stacking a shaky Tampa Bay offense against an improved Saints def...