Titans' Derrick Henry: First scoreless outing since Week 8

Henry ran for 86 yards on 21 carries and was targeted once during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Texans.

The 247-pound bulldozer established a relatively efficient 4.1 yards-per-carry average Week 15 against divisional rival Houston, but his scoring rampage was put to an end by the Texans' No. 18 rush defense. Henry entered the contest with nine total touchdowns over his preceding five outings, but he was held out of the end zone Sunday despite garnering five red-zone carries. Given Henry's limited role in the passing game, a scoreless afternoon is especially detrimental to his fantasy upside. Tennessee's upcoming matchup against New Orleans is less than optimal for Henry's outlook, with the Saints having surrendered just five rushing TDs to opposing running backs all season.