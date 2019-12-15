Titans' Derrick Henry: First scoreless outing since Week 8
Henry ran for 86 yards on 21 carries and was targeted once during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Texans.
The 247-pound bulldozer established a relatively efficient 4.1 yards-per-carry average Week 15 against divisional rival Houston, but his scoring rampage was put to an end by the Texans' No. 18 rush defense. Henry entered the contest with nine total touchdowns over his preceding five outings, but he was held out of the end zone Sunday despite garnering five red-zone carries. Given Henry's limited role in the passing game, a scoreless afternoon is especially detrimental to his fantasy upside. Tennessee's upcoming matchup against New Orleans is less than optimal for Henry's outlook, with the Saints having surrendered just five rushing TDs to opposing running backs all season.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: No 'pitch count' expected•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Likely suiting up Sunday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Questionable after missing practice•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Not spotted at practice Friday•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Misses practice, but says he's playing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...