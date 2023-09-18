Henry rushed the ball 25 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 overtime win over the Chargers. He added three receptions for 15 yards.

Henry was predictably more involved in the offense in Week 2 after seeing only 15 carries in the season opener. He had two big plays in the game, including a 23-yard carry in the second quarter that ultimately helped set up a field goal. One possession earlier, he leaped across the goal line from one yard away to record both his and the team's first touchdown of the season. Henry has had limited production on the ground by his standards to begin the new campaign, but he has 214 total yards of production.