Titans' Derrick Henry: Four touchdowns in last three games
Henry rushed 11 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns while failing to draw a target in the passing game during Sunday's 34-10 win over New England.
Henry found paydirt from one yard out in the second quarter, giving his team a 24-10 lead that New England could never recover from. He removed any doubt by scoring from 10 yards out from the wildcat to extend the lead to 24 points in the fourth quarter. Four of Henry's 29 carries in the past three weeks have finished with him celebrating in the end zone. He'll look to add to his touchdown total against the Colts in Week 11.
