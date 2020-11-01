Henry carried 18 times for 112 yards and a touchdown while failing to haul in his only target in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Bengals.

Henry gashed the Cincinnati front for 6.2 yards per carry while recording a long gain of 21 yards. He scored a three-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, giving him eight touchdowns over his last five games after failing to score in his first two. Henry is also averaging 115 yards per game during that span and the only real weakness in his game comes as a pass catcher, with just seven receptions for 66 yards. With that said, he should be a strong fantasy option again next Sunday against the Bears.