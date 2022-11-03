Henry's absence from practice Thursday was rest-related, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports.
Henry was listed as a limited participant Wednesday due to a foot issue, but Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site previously relayed that the running back indicated Thursday that his "foot is fine" and that he'd "be out there on Sunday playing" against Kansas City. Assuming no setbacks, look for Henry to head into the weekend minus a Week 9 injury designation.
