Titans' Derrick Henry: Gets eight carries in preseason opener

Henry rushed eight times for 29 yards and added one reception for zero yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.

Henry failed to find much room against the stout New York front, but it was encouraging to see him suit up after tweaking his foot/ankle Thursday. He'll serve as DeMarco Murray's backup as long as the veteran stays healthy, but the 2016 second-rounder is one Murray injury away from inheriting one of the league's most desirable running back positions behind Tennessee's tremendous offensive line.