Titans' Derrick Henry: Gets eight carries in preseason opener
Henry rushed eight times for 29 yards and added one reception for zero yards on two targets in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.
Henry failed to find much room against the stout New York front, but it was encouraging to see him suit up after tweaking his foot/ankle Thursday. He'll serve as DeMarco Murray's backup as long as the veteran stays healthy, but the 2016 second-rounder is one Murray injury away from inheriting one of the league's most desirable running back positions behind Tennessee's tremendous offensive line.
More News
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Shrugs off minor tweak in practice•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Standing out at camp•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Draws praise upon return•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Rejoins team, looks great•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Modest role likely in 2017•
-
Titans' Derrick Henry: Scores in finale•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...