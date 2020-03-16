Titans' Derrick Henry: Gets franchise tag
The Titans have placed their franchise tag on Henry, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The team recently released change-of-pace back Dion Lewis, but the Titans have unsurprisingly decided to prioritize retaining the bruising Henry, who logged 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 TDs to go along with 18 catches for 206 yards and another two scores in 15 games last season. Henry is now slated to reprise his role as Tennessee's top back and will be taking handoffs from QB Ryan Tannehill, who the team has signed to a contract extension.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...