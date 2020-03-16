Titans' Derrick Henry: Gets franchise tag

The Titans have placed their franchise tag on Henry, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The team recently released change-of-pace back Dion Lewis, but the Titans have unsurprisingly decided to prioritize retaining the bruising Henry, who logged 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 TDs to go along with 18 catches for 206 yards and another two scores in 15 games last season. Henry is now slated to reprise his role as Tennessee's top back and will be taking handoffs from QB Ryan Tannehill, who the team has signed to a contract extension.