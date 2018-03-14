Titans' Derrick Henry: Gets new backfield partner
Henry could get some competition for touches out of the backfield in 2018 after the Titans agreed to terms on a contract with Dion Lewis on Tuesday, Jason Wolf of The Tennessean reports.
Henry's breakout performance in the postseason suggests he'll likely still receive the bulk of early down work, but the versatile Lewis should nearly monopolize the snaps on passing downs. While the 6-foot-3, 247-pound Henry's powerful running style still makes him the heavy favorite to lead the team in touchdowns, the bell-cow workload owners were hoping for Henry to take on in the wake of DeMarco Murray's release is unlikely to materialize following Lewis' signing.
