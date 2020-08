Henry has caught the ball well early in camp, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Henry has never recorded more than 18 receptions in a season, so this could just be camp chatter. On the other hand, the Titans lack experience in their backfield behind Henry, as rookie Darrynton Evans is currently projected to be the primary pass-catcher out of the backfield. If Henry can increase his work as a receiver, he would be one of the most heavily utilized backs in the league.