Titans' Derrick Henry: Good to go against Colts
Henry (hamstring) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts after practicing fully Friday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Henry is thus poised to continue to head the Titans' rushing attack this weekend. He's been a roll of late, racking up 347 rushing yards and four TDs on 42 carries over his last two outings, while adding three catches for 19 yards in that span. He'll look to keep that run going Sunday against an Indy defense has surrendered an average of 97 yards per game on the ground to date.
