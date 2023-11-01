Henry (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Steelers.

Henry, who was listed as a limited participant Monday and Tuesday, was deemed a full practice participant Wednesday and has been cleared to face the Steelers. He'll be joined in the backfield by rookie quarterback Will Levis, who will make a second straight start while Ryan Tannehill (ankle) remains sidelined once again. Henry, whom the Titans elected not to move prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, is thus set to pace the team's rushing attack versus Pittsburgh. Though Levis authored a four-touchdown performance in his NFL debut last week against the Falcons, Henry was able to enjoy a productive day of his own despite not finding the end zone. The running back finished with 22 carries for 101 yards and caught all four of his targets for 21 yards.