Titans' Derrick Henry: Headed for featured role

Henry is in line for a featured role Sunday against the Jaguars, Paul Kuharsky of 104.5 The Zone Nashville reports.

While the Titans haven't yet ruled co-lead back DeMarco Murray (knee) out for Week 17, it doesn't seem especially likely that the veteran will be able to play through a torn MCL. With Murray facing the prospect of his first absence since joining the Titans, his backfield mate could have his first chance to lead the way without significant competition. No. 3 running back David Fluellen has just four carries and zero targets this season, with most of his usage coming on special teams. Henry should be able to handle a three-down role, as he's at least appeared competent with his very limited opportunities in the passing game, hauling in 23 of 30 targets for 207 yards in 30 career appearances. Of course, he would have to contend with an impressive Jacksonville defense that has toughened up against the run in the second half of the season, though it's possible the Jaguars rest key players at some point before the end of the game.