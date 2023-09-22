Henry (toe) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns, John Glennon of the Nashville Post reports.

While the Browns will be adjusting to life without star running back Nick Chubb (knee), Tennessee's workhorse is good to go for this Week 3 clash. Henry was a limited participant Wednesday before missing Thursday's session, and while that absence was reportedly due primarily to rest, it was still reassuring to see Henry get in a full session Friday to prove he's healthy heading into a matchup with a Cleveland defense that's allowing 65.0 rushing yards per game, which is tied with Tennessee for fourth-fewest in the NFL.