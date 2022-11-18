Henry rushed 28 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, brought in both targets for 45 yards and completed two pass attempts for four yards and a touchdown in the Titans' 27-17 win over the Packers on Thursday night.

Dontrell Hilliard was the only other back to register a carry for the Titans on the night, and he logged exactly one rush attempt. That equated to a particularly busy night for Henry, who'd logged just a combined 36 carries in the previous pair of games. Henry also made impressive contributions through the air as both a passer and receiver, throwing a three-yard jump touchdown pass to Austin Hooper just past the halfway point of the third quarter and recording a 42-yard reception as well. Henry crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground for the fourth time in the last five seasons with Thursday's effort, and his next chance to build on his already impressive numbers comes in a Week 12 home battle against the Bengals a week from Sunday.