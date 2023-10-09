Henry rushed the ball 13 times for 43 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Colts. He added three receptions for 19 yards.

After getting on track in Week 4, Henry had a concerning game against the Colts. As his stat line suggests, he was unable to find much room on the ground, and he was also stood up by Zaire Franklin on a key fourth down with only eight minutes remaining in the game -- a play that contributed significantly to the Tennessee loss. Tyjae Spears also saw a significant role in the offense, earning only four touches fewer than Henry. Overall, the effort continued Henry's slow start to the season, as he has 65 or fewer rushing yards in three of his five games.