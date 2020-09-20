Henry ran for 84 yards on 25 rush attempts during Sunday's 33-30 win against the Jaguars. He was also targeted twice in the passing game but recorded zero receptions.

The Jacksonville defense stepped up against the NFL's leading rusher from 2019, containing Henry to a meager 3.4 yards per rush after he accumulated an absurd 7.0 yards per carry in his four preceding outings against the Jaguars. Combining Sunday's results with Henry's Week 1 performance (3.7 YPC), the 2019 Pro Bowler is off to an inefficient start to 2020, though he is still benefitting from a gargantuan workload. The 26-year-old has already garnered 59 offensive touches through Tennessee's first two outings, as the Titans now prepare for a Week 3 matchup against the 0-2 Vikings.