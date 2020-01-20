Titans' Derrick Henry: Held in check to close season

Henry carried the ball 19 times for 69 yards and a touchdown in the team's AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs.

Henry worked fairly effectively in the first half, racking up 62 yards on the ground while finding the end zone. However, he was largely scripted out of the second half gameplan as the Titans fell behind, receiving only three carries in the final two quarters. It was a disappointing conclusion to a tremendous postseason for Henry, who surpassed 200 total yards in the team's two victories. Now, Henry will turn his focus to inking a new contract as he enters the free agent market for the first time in his career.