Henry rushed 11 times for 20 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Browns.

Henry was held to minus-7 yards on four first-half rushing attempts, then saw limited work in the second half as the Titans mustered just three points against the stout Browns defense. The star running back will look to bounce back in Week 4, when the Titans return home to host the Bengals. Cleveland has allowed only one offensive touchdown through three games, so this poor performance can largely be chalked up to a difficult matchup, though Tennessee's poor offensive line play so far this season suggests not much will come easy for Henry in 2023.