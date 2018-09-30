Titans' Derrick Henry: Held to 31 yards
Henry rushed for 24 yards on eight carries and added seven yards on two catches during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles.
The yardage total matched Henry's season low as Marcus Mariota was thrust into the role of the team's leading rusher. Despite the ability to barrel through defenders, Henry is averaging just over three yards per carry so far this year, more than a full yard below his career average. Given the fact that he has yet to find the end zone and provides relatively little in the passing game, he is more like Tennessee's No. 2 back from a production standpoint.
