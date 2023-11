Henry rushed the ball 10 times for 38 yards in Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Jaguars. He added one reception for six yards.

The Titans had the ball for just over 23 minutes and ran only 38 offensive plays in the blowout loss. That limited the potential for their skill-position players to produce, and Henry's line was illustrative of that. Positively, he still led Tennessee's backfield in carries and yards. On the other hand, Henry has only 21 carries for 62 yards combined across his last two games.