Henry rushed the ball 19 times for 53 yards in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Broncos. He added two receptions on three targets for 14 yards.

As has been the case all season, Henry remained the focal point of the Tennessee offense. However, he was held under 80 rushing yards for only the second time, and he failed to reach 20 carries for only the third time on the campaign. While typically very efficient, Henry averaged only 2.8 yards per carry and he managed only one rush that went for 10 yards or more. While Henry was shut down in a tough matchup Sunday, he should be in a great position to produce in a Week 11 matchup against a soft Packers run defense.