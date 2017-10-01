Titans' Derrick Henry: Held to season lows
Henry ran for seven yards on six carries in Sunday's 57-14 loss to Houston.
Tennessee's goal each week is to play smash-mouth football with Henry, DeMarco Murray, and Marcus Mariota. They can't keep with that when down multiple scores in the second quarter. Henry has divided touches fairly evenly with Murray thus far this season, 48 to 40 in favor of Murray. Expect them both to get more work if Matt Cassel is forced into a few starts in place of the injured Mariota.
